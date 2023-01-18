BELOIT - The Classic Cinemas movie theater in Beloit may be looking into selling alcohol to adult movie goers after the Beloit City Council approved an ordinance Tueday. 

“At this time we will look at the ordinance guidelines and discuss internally if serving alcohol would be feasible for the Beloit location,” said Eric Newnham, general manager of Classic Cinemas in Beloit. “If we decide to move forward we will still need to obtain the liquor license from the city.”

