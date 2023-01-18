Classic Cinemas at 2799 Cranston Road, Beloit, is pondering the potential of serving alcoholic beverages in the future. The Beloit City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance that would allow movie theaters to serve alcohol.
“At this time we will look at the ordinance guidelines and discuss internally if serving alcohol would be feasible for the Beloit location,” said Eric Newnham, general manager of Classic Cinemas in Beloit. “If we decide to move forward we will still need to obtain the liquor license from the city.”
The Classic Cinemas currently sells alcohol at 12 of its locations, according to Tori Johnson, Executive Assistant with Tivoli Enterprises. Tivoli Enterprises owns Classic Cinemas.
“The closest Classic Cinemas theater that sells alcohol is in the Chicago land area,” Johnson said.
After three readings of the ordinance that went through several changes, two versions of the ordinance were reviewed for approval.
“Some of the guidelines that we saw in the final ordinance, (prior to approval), seemed excessive and restrictive only to the theater industry,” Tori explained.
There was only one key difference between the final two versions of the ordinance. One version included a guideline that required a wristband to be worn by customers who purchase alcohol and one that did not.
“Substitute amendment number one, removes the wristband requirement and substitute amendment number two puts the wristband requirement back in,” explained Elizabeth Krueger, Interim City Manager and city attorney.
Everyone possessing or consuming alcohol would be be required to wear a wristband, if amendment number two was adopted.
Ultimately the second version of the ordinance titled 32.28 Movie Theater Licensee Requirements and Restrictions was approved with a vote of 6-1. This version of the ordinance includes the wristband requirement.
The only councilor who did not vote to approve the ordinance was Kevin Leavy.
“For me I struggled with this when it was first presented and I still struggle with it,” Leavy said. “I still don’t feel 100% comfortable. This is not considered something we need right now, but would be a want. I am not there yet, for me to go down that road in voting in favor. I need to be 100% sold.”
Several citizens spoke against or for the ordinance during the public comments portion of the city council meeting.
“I live in Illinois, but my family and kids go to the movie theater,” said Cindy Morse. “I have foster children and one of the things they have been around their whole lives is drugs and alcohol. There should be a place where we can take them where there is no alcohol or drugs, we can't even do that at the city parks.”
Debbie Fischer, Director of Youth to Youth4Change, urged the city council to include the wristband restrictions in the ordinance, have a separate area to sell alcohol and that alcohol should be served in a different container.
“I want to respond to Debbie, who came up and spoke. This ordinance would address and include the wristbands, cups and discrete area to sell it,” said Kevin Day, Beloit City Councilor.
The next steps in the process would be for The Classic Cinemas staff to make a decision if they would move forward with applying for a liquor license before the business can start selling alcohol.
“We want to thank the city council and staff for the diligent work that they did in creating the ordinance,” Newnham explained. “In the (movie theater) industry, it is essential to offer amenities and options to our customers. In Beloit, (the theater) is very late to the party when it comes to the sale of alcohol. The sale of alcohol is nearly ubiquitous with movie theaters today.”
In Janesville, the movie theater called Movies 16: Janesville applied for a liquor license in 2020, after an ordinance change was approved in the city in 2019.