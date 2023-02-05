BELOIT- The Beloit School System, Beloit College, the NAACP and the City of Beloit have planned events to celebrate Black History Month.
Featured speakers, dance groups, luncheon events and more are planned at Beloit area venues to celebrate Black History Month. Some of the events include:
Blackhawk Technical CollegeBlackhawk Technical College will host a Soul Food Luncheon from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the new Conference Center at the Central Campus, 6004 S. County Road G between Beloit and Janesville.
The event is hosted by the BTC Culinary Arts Department, the BTC Student Government Association and the Multi-Cultural Alliance. Proceeds will support scholarships for minority students. The cost will be $12 for students and seniors and $15 for the general public. Reservations should be made by Feb. 14.
School District of Beloit“All Elementary Schools are connecting with students through stories, art projects, bulletin board displays, guest speakers, announcements and assemblies,” said Monica Krysztopa, Chief of Communications and Marketing with the School District of Beloit.
Robinson Elementary School will be hosting a soul food dinner on Feb. 9 for the students and their families. The event is sold out, according to Kyrsztopa.
McNeel Intermediate School will host the Ko-Thi Dance and Drum Performance from the African Diaspora on Feb. 13.
Aldrich Intermediate School will host an all-school assembly with guest speakers from the community and region on Feb. 24.
“These events are not open to the public,” Krysztopa said. “These events are for our students and staff.”
Beloit CollegeBeloit College will offer several events throughout the month celebrating Black History Month. Black History Events hosted by the college are listed below. All of Beloit College’s events are open to the public.
- Feb. 9 Diversity CPR training will begin at 5 p.m. and will take place at Grace’s Place on the college campus.
- Feb. 10 A Keynote speech by Eddie Moore will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Eaton Chapel on the college campus.
- Title: Privilege, Power and Leadership
- Feb. 15 Student Presentation- Jada Daniel, from noon — 1 p.m. at Grace’s Place
- Title: Served School Time and Manufactured Criminals: The socialization of Black Students in Chicago Public High Schools
- Feb. 16 Student Art Exhibit—Jaida Wesley, noon — 1 p.m.at Grace’s Place
- Title: A Little Bit About Jay
- Feb. 23 Speed Networking and Career readiness. 5:30 p.m at Grace’s Place
- Feb. 27 Keynote speech by Vera Jones at the Eaton Chapel
- Title: Now I See: Moving from Blindness to Breakthrough in Mental Wellness
- Feb. 28 5V5 Basketball 7 p.m. at the Flood Arena
NAACPThe National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) have advertised a few more events that they will be participating in throughout the month of February.
The Black Women in Business will host the 5th annual Black Herstory Day & Black History Month celebration. The event will take place from noon- 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the Eclipse Event Center.
The community event will include performances from a dance troupe, DJ and keynote speakers. The event requires a $1 entry fee.
The Beloit City Council will proclaim February Black Resistance; A Journey to Equality Month on Monday during its city council meeting.
“The Council President, Regina Dunkin, has a number of events that she is participating in this month,” said Interim City Manager Elizabeth Krueger. “She will be going into the schools to participate in reading events for Black History Month. The dates of most of the events are still being worked out. An event at Hackett is confirmed so far for Feb. 23.”
“There is also a panel discussion with the Beloit Coalition of Churches at New Zion Baptist Church on February 18. President Dunkin and Chief Andre Sayles are participating.,” Krueger said.