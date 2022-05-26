Rockton Village President John Peterson hands out information to people at the Rockton River Market in this file photo. The River Market will kick off at Settlers Park on June 1 and continue through the summer.
But among new musical performers at the Rockton River Market this summer will be Elvis impersonator Tony Rocker.
Among his repertoire is likely to be the hit song “All Shook Up” and more when he performs on Wednesday, June 29 at Settlers Park, 200 E. Hawick St., along the Rock River in Rockton.
Patricia Diduch, Village of Rockton Development Director who heads the annual market event said the celebration is back for the seventh or eighth year.
The family friendly event is held each Wednesday from 5—8 p.m. from June 1 through Aug. 31, except for June 15, when Old Settlers Days is held in Settlers Park. Live music, food and vendors are featured during the special summer nights, she said.
“There’s something for everyone,” Diduch said.
Plenty of refreshments will be available, for example, including pizza, tacos, barbeques, Greek food and local desserts.
Beer, wine and soda also will be for sale.
Artisans will display their wares and traditional crafts also will be for sale in the vendor booths. There will be activities for kids, including a bouncy house and more, Diduch said.
“We just really enjoy having this event,” she said. “It gives people a chance to relax and enjoy the weather and catch up with others.”
The average number of people coming down to the River Market runs about 500 on a Wednesday night, she said.
The musical lineup includes tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s as well as some country music performances.
The live entertainment schedule is as follows:
- June 1—Vintage Vinyl
- June 8—That Gurl
- June 22—Distilled
- June 29—Tony Rocker
- July 6—Grass Attack
- July 13—Hanks Neighbors.
- July 20—The OGMC
- July 27—Minimal
- Aug. 3—Bree Morgan
- Aug. 10—Rock Surfers
- Aug. 17—Soul Tango
- Aug. 24—Kevin Burns’ Good Vibrations
- Aug. 31—Nauti Nauti.
There is no charge to enter the park.
Cost for the musical performances is paid for through vendor fees, sponsors and the village.
There are no COVID-19 restrictions at this time, Diduch said. However, hand sanitizer will be readily available for use at the park.