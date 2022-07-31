JANESVILLE- Signs, voices and money were raised during the Rock County 4-H Fair Meat Animal Sale on Friday.
Ryan George, President of Rock County 4-H Fair, was one of the auctioneers at the sale. He is a third-generation auctioneer for the fair.
“My grandfather was a big reason the animal sale continued since the 1950s,” George noted. “We doubled the amount of beef entries compared to last year and had a 30 to 40% increase in sheep.”
A total of 430 animals were auctioned off at the animal sale on Friday, according to George.
Along with George and Rock County 4-H Fair Committee members, several other volunteers from several organizations in the area helped out at the sale.
Swine, sheep and beef were sold throughout the auction. The animals and participants came from all over Rock County to participate.
The meat animal auction raised a total of $606,213 to go to financing future college costs for the young 4-Hers and FFA members who raised the animals.
The grand champion steer raised the most amount of money at the auction.
Baylin Crull, a 18-year-old Evansville High School graduate, raised $9,730 with his grand champion barrow. The barrow was sold for $35 a pound.
This was the first Yorkshire breed pig that was awarded grand champion in 20 years, according to Crull.
“I was starstruck and filled with a lot of adrenaline when I heard we won the grand champion award,” Crull noted. “I was so thankful for all the friends and family that helped us achieve this goal.”
Crull’s next goal is to go to The University of Wisconsin—Platteville and pursue a degree in agricultural business.
“All of the money we raised will go towards my tuition,” Crull said. “I was not expecting to be able to raise this much, I would have been thankful for any amount we received.”
Along with his future career in agricultural business, he will be continuing his football career at the university. Crull played football throughout this high school career as a long snapper and defensive player.
The reserve grand champion barrow was awarded to Charlie Gunn with his crossbred barrow weighing 266 pounds. Gunn raised $25 a pound for the crossbred barrow.
The grand champion lamb was awarded to Sydney Watson for a 153 pound lamb.
Both the grand champion and reserve grand champion lamb were naturally colored. Natalie Abbey won the reserved award with a 144 pound lamb.
The grand champion beef award went to Kasia London for an animal weighing 1,330 pounds. The reserve beef was awarded to Colter Thom with an Angus weighing in at 1,413 pounds.
