BANG! BANG! BANG! BOOM!
The 4th of July is here,
To be celebrated with food, reflection and song.
Everyone has a special agenda,
On how to spend the day.
Some work around the house.
Some read.
Some play,
And some just rest and pass the time away.
All seem to wonder about the reason for the 4th.
Is it tradition?
Is it real?
It is patriotic or just a long forgotten ideal?
I sit beneath the stars and look up at the wonders above,
As fireworks glisten and light up the darken sky.
My heart beats faster,
As to feel the increased beat of a distant drummer.
A glimmer of once was the reason for the celebration stirs my heart and soul.
I bow my head.
My mind is still.
My spirit hears the echoes of past conflicts.
In silence I understand the “Why” to the question.
Yes! It is INDEPENDENCE DAY!