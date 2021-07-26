BELOIT — The Beloit Club was filled with golfers for the Beloit Health System Foundation’s 36th Annual Pro-Am event on Monday with Mark Wilson, five-time PGA Tour winner.
Tami Kellerman, executive director of the Beloit Health System Foundation, said everyone was eager to be back after a scaled-back Pro-Am last year. Many wanted to see Wilson hit the first ball at hole 10. The event also featured foursomes on each team in addition to a regional golf pro on each team.
Pro-Am Chair for 2020 and 2021 Mike Marquette said last year’s Pro-Am was more of a ‘thank-you’ event, but this year it was back to business as usual which was pretty exciting for all involved.
Wilson said he was born in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and his agent is also a Wisconsin guy. Wilson signed up to be part of the event in 2020, but was not able to come. Last year the health system held the Pro-Am event but did not feature the pros due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve had a lot of time to prepare,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he was looking forward to seeing familiar faces from the Wisconsin PGA on Monday. Wilson said The Beloit Club was “striking” and he was excited to play there.
“He’s worth the wait,” Kellerman said. “I feel humbled and honored that the PGA supports this very coveted event. Every year we have a wait list.”
Kellerman said there were 40 items in the silent auction donated by local businesses this year, impressive given the struggles of businesses during the pandemic. She said more than 200 guests were expected for the dinner, an excellent turnout for the event.
The Pro-Am is the major fundraiser for the Foundation. In past years it has netted around $125,000. This year proceeds will benefit the Packard Family Care Center, the place for new parents, babies and their pediatricians. Kellerman said the health system supports people from birth to end of life through Hospice. The renovation of the Family Care Center is the first comprehensive renovation the center has undergone since the hospital was built 50 years ago.
“We are a community hospital and want the best for our families,” she said.
The six major sponsors for the Pro-Am are Bud Weiser Motors, Fairbanks Morse, First National Bank and Trust Company, Kerry, Regal and Tricor Insurance.