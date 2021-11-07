01STOCK_GAVEL_2

JANESVILLE — An Austin, Texas man has been charged with child sexual assault, although he remains at large, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.

Michael S. Perkins, 39, was identified as a suspect who allegedly inappropriately touched an 8-year-old girl on Aug. 15 at a home in Beloit, the complaint states.

Perkins is charged with first-degree child sexual assault, but he is not in custody. Court records show an arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 2.