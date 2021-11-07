hot Texas man wanted for sex assault of child Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Nov 7, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE — An Austin, Texas man has been charged with child sexual assault, although he remains at large, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.Michael S. Perkins, 39, was identified as a suspect who allegedly inappropriately touched an 8-year-old girl on Aug. 15 at a home in Beloit, the complaint states.Perkins is charged with first-degree child sexual assault, but he is not in custody. Court records show an arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Child Sexual Assault Austin Texas Rock County Circuit Court Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Police report shows differing accounts of mask taping incident Protesters speak out against mask incident Beloit lost one of the good guys Armed robbery reported in Beloit Beloit man charged after Walmart theft attempt Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime