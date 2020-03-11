With the most recent case of COVID-19 being in Dane County, health officials expect testing for the virus will begin by the end of the week in Rock County.
As of Tuesday, Rock County Public Health Department Assistant Director Michelle Bailey said there had not been anyone in Rock County who had been tested yet, but that could quickly change.
“With the increased testing available, it’s likely positive results will soon be seen across the county. Rock County should be prepared,” said Rock County Public Health Department Assistant Director Michelle Bailey.
Three people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin—two in Dane County and one in Pierce County. The latest case in Dane County was exposed while traveling in the United States and is currently isolated at home. County health officials are working to determine the people who have been in contact with the patient and test those who are exhibiting symptoms, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Public Health Madison and Dane County.
Bailey said it’s possible some Rock County residents are already beginning to self-quarantine.
As people fly in from areas with Coronavirus cases, airport screening staff have been telling them to self-quarantine and monitor for potential symptoms for 14 days. The health department is not made aware of such cases of self-quarantine.
Bailey explained the health department gets notified when a healthcare provider suspects someone has COVID-19 and orders testing.
“We would get looped in once the provider suspects it and they are tested,” Bailey said. “Once a provider suspects and tests, they notify public health and we follow up with the patient—interviewing them regarding all of their close contacts and places they have been.”
If people begin to get symptoms, have questions or want to get tested, Bailey stressed they should contact their health providers, not the health department.
She said those at the health department continue to encourage businesses and organizations to consider if their plans for congregating are necessary and to ensure there are backup plans for people to do remote work if possible, especially if they serve vulnerable populations.
The School District of Beloit has provided information to all staff and to all families on COVID-19, and preventative information has been added to the district webpage. The school board has updated the pandemic plan which is part of the communicable diseases board policy with the addition of a new rule specific to pandemic preparedness. All buildings have been provided with additional supplies and materials to clean and disinfect their areas, including all classrooms, offices, bathrooms and common areas.
The School District of Beloit will continue to respond to emerging concerns on the Coronavirus situation following the guidance of the Public Health Department and Centers for Disease Control recommendations, according to information from School District of Beloit Interim Co-Superintendents Sue Green and Bill Beckley.
On Wednesday the World Health Organization declared the new Coronavirus a pandemic.
