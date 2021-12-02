BELOIT—Markese Terrell, a community activist in Beloit, will once again seek election to the Beloit City Council.
Terrell, 32, works at Merrill Elementary School in the School District of Beloit and previously worked at Frito Lay for nearly a decade. He currently serves as the vice chairperson of the Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission and the chairperson of the Beloit NAACP Education Committee.
If elected, Terrell said he wants to address “housing challenges” in the city. He also wants to create more recreation opportunities for Beloit youth and collaborate with community partners to improve the quality of life for all Beloitresidents.
“I love this city. I grew up here. I am up to the task of serving this community on the Beloit City Council,” Terrell said. “I am ready to bring a fresh perspective and work with the current council to further progress in Beloit.”
Terrell previously ran for council in April of 2020 unsuccessfully, garnering 11.06% of the vote in an election that saw current councilors Regina Dunkin, Brittany Keyes, Kevin Leavy and Mark Preuschl win office.
All seats held by those councilors will be up for election on April 5. Dunkin, Keyes and Leavy have confirmed to the Beloit Daily News they intend to seek reelection while Preuschl said he remains undecided.