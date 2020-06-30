Are you curious, active and social?
Then you might want to check out Wednesday Walks. The program, celebrating its 10th birthday, offers seniors in Rock County and their friends a way to get out and enjoy Rock County attractions on date-specific Wednesdays. The program includes walks at various parks, gardens and historical sites at no cost to seniors thanks to the Mobility Management or Rock County Council on Aging.
“So many programs are for people trying to survive. This is geared for those who want to thrive,” said Mobility Manager for Rock County Council on Aging Jennifer McIlhone. “Walking offers many health benefits including lowering cholesterol and blood pressure, reducing the risk of diabetes, improving weight, mood, memory, and keeping strong and fit.”
The next walking event will be a walking tour set for 9:30 a.m. today at Courthouse Hill in Janesville. Rich Fletcher will be giving a tour showing off grand historical homes. People will meet at Jefferson Park on the corner of Atwood Avenue and East Van Buren Street prior to the one-hour walk.
The second walk will be at Rotary Botanical Gardens on July 8.
Other walks take place at other destinations such as Beckman Mill County Park, Lincoln-Tallman House, Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center, Wisconsin Wagon Company, Milton House, Carver-Roehl County Park, Skelly’s Farm Market and Big Hill Park.
Reservations are required by noon the Monday before the “Wednesday Walk” date.
Walkers must arrive by 9:30 a.m. at the walk location.
To register call: 608-757-5408, or sign up online at: https://www.co.rock.wi.us/aging-mobility-management/wednesday-walks. The website also features dates and details regarding upcoming walks.
Outdoor walks will be canceled in the event of inclement weather, .
McIlhone said the event continues to grow, attracting about 17 to 25 walkers last year.
McIlhone stressed the walks are flexible. Although they are geared toward seniors, friends or family members are welcome.
“It’s not meant to be over strenuous. It’s activity and involvement and participation and getting out in nature which is always mood boosting,” she said.
