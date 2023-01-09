JANESVILLE—When Janesville resident and former landlord Dan Hartung learned that an apartment in the city had been spray-painted with a tenant’s name and accusations that she owed thousands of dollars in unpaid rent, he’d seen enough.
Hartung said he’d considered forming a tenants rights coalition in Rock County. He said he has watched rent costs rise as a possible local housing crisis looms. In the coming year, thousands of local renters will see the sunset of a federal COVID relief program that had covered $30 million in their rent over the past couple of years.
Hartung said the two situations spurred him and the Rock County Democratic Socialists of America—a group he’s a part of—to take steps to organize an “autonomous tenants union.”
Rock County has at least one professional landlords association, including the Janesville Area Rental Property Association. But Hartung said beyond a few local social service agency programs, he’s unaware of any organized group that directly represents tenants.
“We have nonprofits in this community that cover some basic needs: food banks, emergency rent, payments, and they have brought in (tenant’s rights attorneys) to assist with evictions. But I would say the viewpoint of the tenants union movement is that if you’re in an eviction, that’s the 59th minute of the 11th hour,” Hartung said.
Hartung said if a landlord purposely makes a living space unusable or creates living conditions that a reasonable person would consider untenable, it is a way to force a tenant out, called constructive eviction.
“That can include blocking entrances, removing locks, blocking or covering up windows, disabling appliances—there’s all sorts of ways this tactic can be used. It’s obviously a very old tactic. As long as there’s been landlords and renters, this sort of thing has happened,” Hartung said. “But it’s illegal.”
In some cases, courts find that landlords who are guilty of acts of constructive eviction must return rent or waive payment of back rent.
Hartung said he and the Rock County Democratic Socialists now are in talks with a tenants union in Milwaukee.
His group recently hosted an informational meeting at Hedberg Public Library in Janesville, about the idea of local tenants unionizing.
The meeting drew a response from local landlords, Hartung said.
Hartung, a former landlord and former member of the Janesville Area Rental Property Association, said several people he believes are members of the rental property association attended the tenants union discussion.
Hartung said as he tried to lead a discussion and a question-and-answer with a representative of a Milwaukee tenants union via Zoom, people who he believes were local landlords asked “why do you think Janesville needs a tenants union?”
At the time, Hartung said, he was explaining measures that some tenants unions take to represent tenants, including landlord-tenant mediation, outreach to renters and public demonstrations.
He said the point of a tenants unionwould be to provide a local network of support for tenants who don’t have legal expertise or extensive knowledge of tenant rights so that those tenants can stem disputes or problems before they reach a boiling point.
The Janesville Area Rental Property Association emailed The Gazette the following statement:
“JARPA does not oppose the organizing of a tenants union. Our members want to be involved in landlord/tenant issues and help come to a resolution of issues. When parties talk about issues and see it from each group’s side we can work together for change.”