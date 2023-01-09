01STOCK_GAVEL_2

JANESVILLE—When Janesville resident and former landlord Dan Hartung learned that an apartment in the city had been spray-painted with a tenant’s name and accusations that she owed thousands of dollars in unpaid rent, he’d seen enough.

Hartung said he’d considered forming a tenants rights coalition in Rock County. He said he has watched rent costs rise as a possible local housing crisis looms. In the coming year, thousands of local renters will see the sunset of a federal COVID relief program that had covered $30 million in their rent over the past couple of years.