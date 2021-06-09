BELOIT — A string of street fights appear to be what caused a triple shooting on May 13 on Nelson Avenue in the City of Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
On June 2, Beloit police responded to a home in the 900 block of East Grand Avenue and arrested a 15-year-old suspect on three counts of attempted homicide for his alleged role in wounding three teens, aged 16, 18 and 19, in the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue.
This week, the Rock County District Attorney’s Office announced it was filing attempted homicide charges against Miguel Running, 15, of Beloit, who will be tried as an adult in Rock County Circuit Court. The criminal complaint filed on June 7 shows that witnesses in the area identified someone named “Mikey” as having been in possession of an AK 47-style rifle without a bump stock attachment during the incident. Witnesses also reported hearing three to four shots before the suspect fled the area.
In an interview with police on June 3, Running confirmed he went by the nickname “Mikey.” He admitted to police he and his brother went to Nelson Avenue looking to fight. But during his interview with police, Running claimed a grey car pulled up with unknown occupants that began yelling and started shooting.
One of the victims identified the shooter as “Mikey,” telling police that one of the victims fought the shooter’s older brother. Another teen victim also told police multiple fights took place prior to the day’s shooting.
The criminal complaint shows that the teens were shot in the inner thigh, calf and buttocks, respectively. One of the teen’s suffered from internal organ damage from the bullet, and another suffered a broken femur and significant bladder damage, the complaint states.
Running will appear in Rock County Circuit Court on June 18.