JANESVILLE—The 15-year-old Beloit student suspected of fatally shooting a 19-year-old male on Sept. 3 on Portland Avenue in Beloit will be tried as an adult, Rock County Circuit Court records indicate.
On Thursday, the Rock County District Attorney’s Office announced Dante T. Wilson faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm on the grounds of a school and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18.
Wilson appeared in court via video conference and he is being held at the Youth Services Center in Rock County. Rock County Judge Michael Haakenson found that juvenile court does not have jurisdiction, meaning Wilson will be tried as an adult in circuit court.
A criminal complaint against Wilson, although filed in court, was not available to the Beloit Daily News on Thursday after Rock County Clerk’s Office staff did not respond to a request for records. A booking photo of Wilson was also not immediately available on Thursday as a representative for the Rock County Sheriff’s Office did not response to a request for the photo as of press time.
Wilson is set to appear in court at 3 p.m. on Friday for an initial appearance before Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, the unidentified 19-year-old was fatally shot in the 1000 block of Portland Avenue on Sept. 3. The teen’s body was not found by police for approximately 36 hours after the shooting on the morning of Sept. 5.
There have been four homicides in Beloit in 2021.
Wilson was arrested while in class at Beloit Memorial High School on Sept. 13 without incident. During a search, police said a handgun was found in the teen’s backpack.
The homicide marks the 17th shooting involving injury or death in Beloit in 2021. There have been four homicides in Beloit this year. The homicide statistics for this year ties the grim total reported in 2019 and doubles the total from last year.