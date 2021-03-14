JANESVILLE—A 17-year-old male from Sharon is being accused of stabbing an 18-year-old male in the face in Janesville Saturday night.
Janesville police were called to a business in the 3300 block of Milton Avenue at about 10 p.m. Saturday, where they found the stabbing victim.
Witnesses were able to provide a description of the vehicle involved and police pulled over the vehicle on Milton Avenue.
The 17-year-old suspect faces the possible charge of reckless injury and was taken to the Rock County Jail, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.