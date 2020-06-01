SOUTH BELOIT — A teenage boy who was swimming in a South Beloit quarry drowned Sunday, according to South Beloit Fire Chief Mike Davenport.
Water rescue teams from across the Stateline Area responded to the quarry in the 2300 block of Shirland Avenue for a report of a swimmer in need of first aid.
Once on scene, divers found a 15-year-old boy who was transported to Beloit Memorial Hospital where he later died of his injuries, Davenport said.
It appeared the teen and another person were trespassing at the quarry, which is on private property, and were swimming before the incident started.
The investigation into the death remains ongoing.
