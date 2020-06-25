JANESVILLE - A 15-year-old male suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning after he reportedly fled from Rock County Sheriff's deputies and crashed into a farm field.
The pursuit began around 2:32 a.m. on the West Highway 11 Bypass near South Oakhill Avenue, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The vehicle did not stop at a stop sign and when deputies tried to pull the teen over he fled at a high rate of speed. He continued west on Highway 11 Bypass and failed to stop at County Highway WC where the vehicle went into a field. The youth fled on foot, but was captured. He was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The teen faces a possible felony fleeing charge and other traffic citations.
