BELOIT—A 15-year-old Beloit teen received a non-life threatening gunshot wound following an incident Sunday night in Beloit, according to Beloit police.
The teen arrived with a gunshot wound at Beloit Memorial Hospital at around 10:35 p.m. and received treatment for his injuries, police said.
The gunshot wound appears to be accidental and caused by the teen, police added.
The incident is now being forwarded to Rock County juvenile justice authorities for possible prosecution.
No further details were available as of press time Monday.
The accidental shooting marks the 21st time someone was injured by gunfire in Beloit this year and the fourth shooting incident since Nov. 30.