BELOIT—An 18-year-old Beloit male was injured on Dec. 5 after a firearm he was handling went off, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Officers responded at around 1:44 a.m. to a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1800 block of Poole Court. While on scene, officers made contact with a 16-year-old male who was previously reported missing from Chicago. The juvenile attempted to flee and he was taken into custody.
An investigation into the incident showed that the injury was self-inflicted due to an accidental discharge of a firearm.
The individual injured, Djuel J. Gonzalez, 18, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Gonzalez was cited for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and was issued a municipal court date.
Since the incident was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the department did not issue a news release regarding the incident, a department spokesperson said.
The department categorizes shootings and self-inflicted gunshot wounds separately due to the nature of the incidents.
In 2021, 19 shootings in which people have been injured or killed by gunfire have been reported in Beloit as of Tuesday. A total of four of the 19 shootings reported in Beloit this year were homicides compared to two homicides in 2020 and four homicides in 2019, according to department data. The total number of shootings eclipsed shootings reported in 2020 when 18 were reported.
A total of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in 2021 in Beloit was not immediately available as of press time Tuesday.