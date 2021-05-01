JANESVILLE - A 16-year-old male who was injured in an apparent accidental shooting is facing possible charges of first degree reckless endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.
The injury was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Friday when the teen arrived at Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
The teen and two friends, ages 16 and 19, went to a home in the 200 block of Linn Street. After entering, the 16-year-old gunshot victim was handed a handgun and it fired. The bullet went through the flank/hip area, according to the news release. The bullet went through a television and a window also.
The 16-year-old was released from the hospital and was being held at the Rock County Youth Services Center, according to the news release.
The handgun that was involved in the incident was not found, police said.