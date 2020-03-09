JANESVILLE – A Beloit teen who allegedly stole guns and a truck from a home in the 500 block of Frederick Street on Aug. 18 now faces charges after an alleged DNA match in the case, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Charges against Sebastion D. Savage, 19, were filed by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office on March 6 after a Wisconsin State Crime Lab report noted that his DNA was present on a steering wheel of a stolen vehicle. At the time of the burglary, a man reported a rifle and handgun stolen, the complaint said.
Savage is charged with burglary, two counts of theft, possession of a firearm by a felon and operating a vehicle without consent.
