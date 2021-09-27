In This Beloit Daily News File Photo from May 13, Beloit police secure the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue. Three male subjects in their late teens were shot and injured, according to Beloit police.
JANESVILLE—A Beloit 15-year-old charged in connection with a triple shooting in May on Nelson Avenue has had the criminal case against him bound over for trial, following a hearing last week in Rock County Circuit Court.
Miguel Running appeared by video conference on Friday before Judge Karl Hanson for a preliminary hearing that saw testimony from a Beloit Police Department detective and arguments by both the defense and prosecution.
Following arguments and testimony, Hanson determined there was probable cause, with Running’s case set to be bound over for trial. His case was elevated from juvenile court to be tried as an adult on June 7.
Running has not entered an initial plea in the case, court records indicate. He faces three counts of attempted homicide and remains in custody at the Rock County Youth Services Center.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, Beloit police responded to a report of a shooting on May 13 in the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue. Three teens aged 16, 18 and 19 were injured after Running allegedly opened fire with an AK 47-style rifle.
In an interview with police on June 3, Running confirmed he went by the nickname “Mikey.” He admitted to police he and his brother went to Nelson Avenue looking to fight, according to court documents. But during his interview with police, Running claimed a grey car pulled up with unknown occupants that began yelling and started shooting.
One of the victims identified the shooter as “Mikey,” telling police that one of the victims fought the shooter’s older brother. Another teen victim also told police multiple fights took place prior to the day’s shooting.
The criminal complaint shows that the teens were shot in the inner thigh, calf and buttocks, respectively. One of the teen’s suffered from internal organ damage from the bullet, and another suffered a broken femur and significant bladder damage, the complaint states.