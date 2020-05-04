TOWN OF BELOIT — A Beloit teen was arrested on possible drug charges following a report of a suspicious vehicle on May 1, according to Town of Beloit police.
Brian De La Torre, 19, faces charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
At around 9:13 p.m., Town of Beloit police officers made contact with a red SUV in the 2000 block of South Glen before the vehicle fled to the area of the 900 block of Elmwood.
Following a search of the vehicle, Torre, was arrested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.