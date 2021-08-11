BELOIT—The Turner School District is adding more equipment and features to its new tech ed facilities at the high school.
The school board approved spending an additional $81,000 on Monday associated with the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) workshops at the middle and high school campus, Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said.
“The additional equipment results in added machinery and moving current machinery leading to additional needs for electrical work, duct ventilation, air connection relocation additions, air hose reels, additional electrical cord reels in both the woods and metals shops, and additional light fixtures in the workshop classrooms,” McCarthy said.
The extra equipment includes CNC machines, 3D printers and backup or replacement gear in the wood and metals shops.
“We have updated our curriculum to match local industry needs and standards, and this will prepare students for both current and future coursework in manufacturing and engineering with local businesses and educational institutions like Blackhawk Tech,” McCarthy said.
All work is expected to be completed prior to the school year. Corporate Contractors, Inc. (CCI) is handling the work.
The school board also approved the first phase of seeking bids for finishing new athletic and play areas on the east and north sides of Garden Prairie Intermediate School.
After bids are received, the district will award contracts for topsoil screening, field seeding and surface leveling as part of phase one. The work will be focused on feeding and grass work.
From there, McCarthy said, the district will consider phase two and seek bids for the installment of two infields and backstops on site.
The new fields will be available for both school and public use.