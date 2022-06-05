BELOIT—Teams will be Pulling for Hospice on June 11 as teams put their leg and arm muscles to work to pull a fire truck to benefit Beloit Regional Hospice.
The event is set for 11 a.m.—3 p.m. on June 11 in the parking lot of the Ironworks campus, 690 Third St. This marks the second year for the Pulling for Hospice event. The first event was held in September of 2021.
Teams of eight to 10 people will be given the Herculean task of pulling a fire truck 50 feet in the shortest amount of time. The competition is a double elimination bracket, meaning teams must lose twice before being eliminated. Teams will pull a decommissioned Beloit Fire Department engine. The fee to enter a team is $250.
The teams come from a variety of backgrounds, including fire departments, local businesses and hospital departments. They’ll compete to win a traveling trophy, which the winning team will be able to hold on to until next year’s event.
In addition to the fire truck pull, the event also will feature food trucks, live music from Gary the Band, a meat raffle, mechanical fuzzy pig races and kids activities.
The funds raised from the event will be used to benefit people in hospice care and for cost-free grief support programs at Beloit Regional Hospice.
“We provide a service that isn’t necessarily easy for many people to talk about and we’re just trying to find fun ways to bring our supporters and our community members together,” Beloit Health System marketing and community relations manager Lindsay Baumann said. “We want to encourage people to come and learn more about what we do for our patients.”
Sponsors for the event are Blackhawk Bank, Fairbanks Morse Defense, Finley Buick GMC, G5 Brewing company, Integrated Home Care Services, Savant Wealth Financial, Skip’s Catering, TRICOR Insurance and The Rock Bar and Grill.
Beloit Regional Hospice concentrates on quality of life and comfort for those facing end-of-life situations. It provides services for those facing severe illness and support for their families. Beloit Regional Hospice serves residents of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. It has offices at 655 Third St., Beloit.