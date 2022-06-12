A team puts their all into pulling a fire truck on Third Street near the Ironworks Campus on Saturday during the Pulling for Hospice event. Sixteen teams turned out to take on the challenge and raise money for Beloit Regional Hospice.
BELOIT—Arm and leg muscles were put to the test Saturday as teams were challenged to pull a fire engine several yards for a worthy cause.
Sixteen teams gathered on Third Street outside the Ironworks Campus in downtown Beloit for the Second Annual Pulling for Hospice fundraising event. The funds raised benefit Beloit Regional Hospice, which provides services to people facing end-of-life challenges. The agency also provides support and services for family members of hospice clients.
The teams were challenged to pull a decommissioned fire engine, with an estimated weight of over 30,000 pounds. The team who could pull the engine with the best time won a traveling trophy.
Travis Adkins was preparing to pull the engine with his team from Gateway Realtors in Beloit.
“This is our first time,” he said about the fire truck pull. “We’re doing it to support the company, the community and hospice.”
He said there really was no strategy the team had to win the trophy. However his brother, Joe Adkinson, was more confident.
“I lift a lot, so I’m ready,” he said.
Another confident team was from Anytime Fitness.
Rany Kiger said his team competed in the Pulling For Hospice event last year and they finished in the top five teams.
“It is for a good cause and we have a good gym,” he said.
There was a lot of enthusiasm shown. The Anytime Fitness team had 15 members, although only 10 members were allowed to pull in each heat. He added the team members have fun at the event.
Each team had two chances to pull the fire engine. The first heat established the top ranked teams and the second round established the top winners.
Beloit Regional Hospice is part of Beloit Health System, and Tim McKevett, president and CEO of Beloit Health System, said it was very exciting to see the large turnout and the community support for what hospice does.
“It is very humbling to see this support for hospice, which provides support for families who are facing the most challenging times in their lives,” he said. “Hospice is a critical part of our healthcare system.”
In addition to the truck pull, there were food vendors set up in the parking lot near the Ironworks Campus. There also were games and people could place bets on the fuzzy pig races.