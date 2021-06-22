ROCKTON — More than 70 big-hearted people volunteered their time to assist the community following the Chemtool fire, including those with Team Rubicon.
The non-profit organization sprung to action enlisting a team of more than 20 unpaid volunteers to assist with data collection. The damage assessments are being provided to Winnebago County and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. Some of the Team Rubicon volunteers were retired while others used their vacation time to assist in the local effort.
The team was led by Team Rubicon volunteer and Beloit Health System EMS Coordinator and Emergency Management Coordinator Jodi Moyer of Roscoe, who was joined with locals as well as those from Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin and Illinois. The volunteers left their homes and took up residence at NorthPointe Health and Wellness in Roscoe and used the Rockton Fire Department as a base of operations during their deployment. Team Rubicon has a high percentage of veterans and those with firefighting and emergency management experience.
“It was nice to serve a community that I literally have a history in, and seeing the community support us back was amazing,” Moyer said.
Team Rubicon focuses on serving vulnerable and at-risk populations affected by disaster, according to its website at https://teamrubiconusa.org.
It often responds to disasters such as hurricanes and tornadoes across the country. Moyer said Team Rubicon assisted, for example, after the high winds of Cedar Rapids’ derecho (a line of fast-moving wind storms) in August of 2020.
Team Rubicon can provide people trained in using chainsaws for assistance after weather disasters to cut up and haul out trees, and can bring in heavy equipment. Volunteers can do expedient roof repairs such as tarping until a contractor can fix a home following a weather disaster. Team Rubicon can provide incident management team mentorship support to help volunteers and agencies organize and get extra help.
Moyer got involved with the organization after the Fairdale, Illinois tornado in 2015. She had served on the Rockton Fire Department for many years and wanted to find a way to help. After a quick Google search, she found Team Rubicon. Moyer’s deployed as many as six to seven times in a year to help humanity following disasters, using her vacation time.
In Rockton, Moyer said volunteers began arriving Sunday and Monday and will be wrapping up their service on Wednesday. NorthPointe donated a space where team members could sleep and the Salvation Army provided meals in addition to many other contributors. In addition to providing incident management team mentorship support, Team Rubicon spent from 8 a.m.—3 p.m. daily knocking on doors and talking to homeowners about any damages to their properties to be documented in the one-mile radius around the Chemtool plant site. Debris found was the most common issue to document. The team was staying late Tuesday to try to ensure as many homeowners were reached as possible in the one-mile radius zone, where people were ordered to evacuate when the fire started.
Other agencies assisting in damage assessment in the evacuation zone included Laborer’s Disaster Response Team, Christopher Burke Engineering and others.
Dave Haley, a retired firefighter, paramedic and pastor, was touched by how welcoming people were during such a difficult time.
“We were gratified with responses, everyone was pleasant and welcoming and willing to discuss their issues,” Haley said.
“Part of our job is to listen. It’s to show someone is there and someone cares,” Moyer said.
Haley, who joined Team Rubicon around the time of the pandemic starting, hadn’t been able to deploy much yet due to a restriction on volunteers over age 65. He was thrilled with his Rockton deployment and is hoping to help out if Team Rubicon assists following the Naperville, Illinois tornado.
“Because of its military style, Team Rubicon is really good at responding and deploying quickly and efficiently. With my firefighter and paramedic background, this is a good way to put a lifetime of skills into action,” Haley said.
Rebecca Spellmeyer, from Gibson City, Illinois, is a U.S. Army veteran and new member who joined in April. Rockton marked her third assignment after helping with COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Missouri and with flooding in Louisiana. She said Rockton was a little different task but helped her practice her adaptive skills. She too plans to help after the Naperville tornado.