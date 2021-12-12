BELOIT— Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra (TCCO) has a busy year planned for budding musicians. It will be holding its Nie Young Artist Scholarship Competition and hosting its strings camp this summer.
The Nie Young Artist Scholarship Competition will be held on Jan. 22. Students have the option of participating via video or by live performance at Creekside Music Academy.
There are beginner, intermediate, advanced and collegiate categories for strings and piano, according to TCCO Business Manager Shannon Schoville.
“We have extended our reach to include kids from as far away as Madison and Rockford,” Schoville added.
This year’s winner’s concert for the competition will be held at 3 p.m. on Feb. 13 at First Congregational Church.
TCCO has awarded the Nie Young Artists Scholarships for music lessons or instrument purchases for the past eight years thanks through donations and grants. The scholarships, named in honor of TCCO Executive Director Ian Nie’s mother, are designed to foster the talents of emerging artists.
The competition attracts anywhere from 20 to 40 string and piano students ages 5 to 18. TCCO has sent out invitations to area youth orchestras and school teachers and is expecting an ample turnout.
Students are encouraged to use the scholarship funds for furthering their education. The winners also are invited to perform in a winner’s concert and offered the opportunity to perform with the orchestra in concerts during TCCO’s summer season.
TCCO will hold its string camps for school children from July 10-14 at Fruzen Intermediate School. Students must have been playing or taking lessons for at least six months. The camps were called off in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and this will be the first camp back in session.
The guest artist this year will be Rodney Page. Page is a Michigan native who began his violin studies at the age of 10. He earned bachelors and masters degrees in music education from Michigan State University. He has taught in the public schools in Michigan for several years and has founded The Full Engagement Experience which is an education program for young people.
“We are very excited. He is a gifted musician,” Schoville said.
There will be information on the TCCO website at www.turtlecreekchamberorchestra.net after Jan. 1 or people can visit the TCCO Facebook page.
TCCO’s mission is to entertain and educate the community through performances of classical music, Broadway tunes, and orchestral pop and contemporary music during the summer months.
The orchestra is composed of professional and semi-professional musicians from all walks of life and often features guest artists at its concerts. It provides a variety of classical and POPs music to the people of the South/Central Wisconsin and Stateline region during the summer months.