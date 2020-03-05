CLINTON — Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra (TCCO) invites you to a night of comedy and fun.
Nationally acclaimed comedian Sonya White will be performing a show full of Southern charm mixed with street smarts and lively impersonations.
White will be doing her stand-up routine at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 at Boxcars, 108 Allen St., Clinton. Tickets are $20 per person, and seating is limited. There will also be a silent auction running in conjunction with the show. All proceeds will benefit TCCO’s ongoing music education efforts in the Stateline Area. To purchase tickets people can call 608-207-3057 or 608-314-5472 and leave a message. Tickets are also on sale at Creekside Music Academy, 421 E. Grand Ave.
“Tickets do not include dinner, but the food is outstanding so come for dinner and stay for the show,” said TCCO Business and Marketing Manager Shannon Schoville.
Schoville said TCCO has an excellent relationship with Boxcars and is experienced in helping to host great fundraisers. She noted the business has waitstaff who will take dinner orders on sheets of paper during the show so people don’t have to whisper.
“They have it down to a science,” she said.
Events at Boxcars, she said, always draw a big crowd and are a big hit.
“There’s only 60 tickets available and seating is limited. We’ve sold out every time we’ve done something at Boxcars,” Schoville said.
The event also will include a silent auction with items such as a gift certificate from Glitz & Go, a piece from local artist Jeana Milner, gift baskets from Nine Bells & Cat Tails and J & G’s Coins, Rings and Things and much more.
“The silent auction is out in the bar. Anyone who walks in can bid on items, whether they are there for the show or not,” Schoville said.
White has appeared on Star Search, Last Comic Standing and had a featured role and national tour in Southern Fried Chicks. She appeared on ‘Girls Behaving Badly’ and on ‘Comedy Spotlight Roadtrip’ and had performances at the ‘U.S. Comedy Arts Festival.’ Her stand up comedy show and her one woman show ‘Airing Dirty Laundry’ are based on real life experiences, interactions with friends and family, and hilarious reflections of the world at large.
White is a member of the Screen Actor’s Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. She’s also gone international, as a featured comedian with Verizon’s ‘Fun & Games’ app in 60 countries.
TCCO’s mission is to entertain and educate the community through performances of classical music, Broadway tunes, and orchestral pop and contemporary music during the summer months.The orchestra is comprised of professional and semi-professional musicians from all walks of life and often features guest artists at its concerts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.