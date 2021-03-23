The Federal COVID-19 Relief measure signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month has caused some confusion among those who already have filed their income tax forms, but local tax preparers are trying to clear things up.
The relief bill allows people to exclude up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits, which they may have listed as income on their 2020 income tax filing. The question many tax preparers are getting is: should they file an amended tax form if they already have filed, or should they take a wait-and-see approach?
“It’s a real fluid situation at the moment,” said Keith Christoff, owner of Christoff & Associates Tax, which has offices in Beloit and Lincolnshire, Illinois. “The IRS is trying to figure out what Congress’s intent is and come up with a formula that will work for people, and it’s not an easy thing to do during tax season.”
Christoff said he is seeing more clients than usual this year through virtual appointments. He has also seen a 50% increase in the number of clients claiming unemployment income in 2020, some of whom are claiming jobless aid for the first time in their lives.
On another hand, Ron Nelson, owner of RNE Tax & Accounting in Rockton, said he is seeing roughly the same number of people claiming unemployment income as in previous years. However, the dollar amounts of unemployment aid reported is generally much higher as people were on the system longer in 2020.
“On the first stimulus they got $600 extra a week, so it went way up,” Nelson said, adding that varying positions and changes to tax filing guidance has been confusing for taxpayers.
Nelson is also seeing more clients than the average year, partly due to recently moving into a new downtown location across the street from First National Bank & Trust.
This year, the tax filing deadline has been extended until May 17, however quarterly estimated payments will still be due April 15.
The COVID-19 relief package, also known as the American Rescue Plan, also included provisions to raise child tax credits and offer stimulus checks to Americans. For example, the child tax credit is jumping from $2,000 up to $3,600 for children under 6, and is increasing to $3,000 for children older than 6.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has said it is reviewing the American Rescue Plan Act and is urging consumers not to file amended returns at this time.
The IRS says taxpayers who have already filed their taxes should wait for additional guidance.
But Nelson encourages taxpayers to consider seeking assistance with submitting an amended tax return, in the interest of making entirely sure that consumers’ tax information is all correct and they are reimbursed for everything they are owed.
“I personally am going to want to do the amended,” Nelson said.
Nelson added that for tax forms related to both 2020 and 2021, taxpayers will be able to receive up to $300 in deductions for donations. Even if clients do not itemize their deductions for charitable contributions but donated $1,000, for example, he said they will qualify for the full $300.
Amidst the fluctuating guidance from various government bodies, Christoff said his recommendation is for consumers to seek professional assistance with their returns now, so tax preparers can do advance work and file the returns at the right time, after more definitive direction is given related to unemployment income.
Christoff added that the IRS has said it is working with various software companies to make adjustments, and that the IRS has said it would issue tax refunds at some point in the future for over-taxed unemployment income.
Christoff also said it is possible that Wisconsin could change its position and decide to comply with federal guidance on how unemployment income is taxed.
“Give them time to work on it, and when we do have definitive direction, it will just take a minute to finish the return and everything can be taken care of on time,” Christoff said.
For people who have already filed their returns and received that money back, Christoff said he advised those individuals to wait on submitting any other paperwork and let the process work itself out during the next couple weeks.