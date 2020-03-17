The second installment of the 2019 property taxes for City of Beloit taxpayers only is due on March 31.
JANESVILLE - Property owners may pay via debit card, credit card, or e-check at www.co.rock.wi.us/treasurer.
If paying by mail, the mailing address is 51 S. Main St., Janesville, WI 53545. Include your Tax ID number with your payment or indicate on the check or money order what parcel number you are paying. If you are paying on multiple parcels, please indicate the amount you are paying on each parcel. Also include a self-addressed stamped envelope, if you are requesting a receipt.
For more information call 608-757-5670.
