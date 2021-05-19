BELOIT—The third installment of the 2020 property taxes for City of Beloit taxpayers only is due June 1.
Since May 31 is Memorial Day, the payment is due June 1. All other taxpayers will have a final installment due July 31.
If paying by mail, mail payment to Rock County Treasurer 51 S Main Street, Janesville, WI 53545. Include your Tax ID number with your payment to assure the correct parcel is credited. If you are paying on multiple parcels, indicate the amount you are paying on each parcel. Also, if you are requesting a receipt, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope.
The Treasurer’s office is currently not accepting payments in person, but there is drop box in the lobby of the Rock County Courthouse, 51 S Main Street, Janesville.
To pay online visit www.co.rock.wi.us.