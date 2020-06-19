JANESVILLE—Laura Skelly says a big perk of working at the farm is getting to eat fresh strawberries during growing season.
“Warm strawberries straight from the vine is the absolute best,” she said. “There’s so much flavor, nothing beats it.”
Skelly’s Farm Market in Janesville opened its fields June 13 for strawberry picking season. The berries grow and stay ripe during a short window, until around the Fourth of July.
Business was so good on day one that the farm closed the strawberry fields by 10:30 a.m. because the patches had been picked clean by many visitors.
“It’s honestly a perfect day to pick berries,” she said on opening day. “It all came together perfectly. We’re thankful to even be open this year.”
Laura said the farm’s staff update the website daily with details about strawberry picking hours because inventory constantly fluctuates during strawberry season.
Mornings are usually busiest. Generally, the farm is open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.
For more information, go to skellysfarmmarket.com.
The farm is also offering drive-through pickup for pre-picked strawberries. Drive-up customers are asked to call ahead to order. Playgrounds at the farm are also open.
All guests are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer is available on the farm, and visitors are being asked to use it before picking their own strawberries.
“It’s a fun place to be. There’s plenty of space for everybody,” Laura said.
Skelly’s Farm Market is currently owned by Laura’s husband, Scott, and his brother Joe. The brothers inherited the business from their parents, Tom and Cheryl.
Laura said she manages the bakery and helps coordinate staffing. She is also actively involved at the Janesville Farmer’s Market every year.
Skelly’s Farm Market still plans to grow and sell sweet corn in July and anticipates sprouting their usual sunflowers in August. Laura said the staff remains hopeful about hosting events later this year, too.
Tera Blend was among numerous parents who visited the Skelly’s strawberry patch with their children on opening day.
She remembered coming to pick strawberries when she was a kid and wanted to share the experience with her husband, Ben, son Ayan, 3, and daughter Ava, 4.
“They love fruit,” she said of her kids, “And it’s a good family tradition.”
The Janesville family picked a basket-full of fresh strawberries to save for a sweet treat for later.
Scavenging for ripe berries with her grandpa and a family friend last Saturday, 5-year-old Harper Fettig couldn’t wait to get home to play ‘Store’ and show off the day’s harvest.
Harper’s grandpa, Tom Scalissi, said it was a nice outing with beautiful weather. He had a feeling Harper would love going together to pick countless berries.
Ashley Zoellick and her husband, Cory, brought their sons Brady, 5, and Riley, 1, to the strawberry patch for their first time.
It was also the family’s first time getting out together since mid-March.
“It’s nice being able to still go out and do something fun for the season,” she said.
Brady had a special request for desert after all the berries they picked together: Strawberry pie.
It was a “team effort” to get all those berries as a family, Brady said.
Riley was happy in his own zone, carrying a large basket of strawberries around the patch and striking a smile at different cameras.
Another area option for strawberry picking is Wunberg Produce in Sharon. The berry patch opened June 15, the farm had announced on Facebook.
Wunberg Produce anticipates a short but sweet strawberry season, with three varieties available. The 2-acre patch is usually open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has animals on site.
Guests are being asked to abide by social distancing, keep their hands clean and are encouraged to wear masks.
To check on strawberry inventory, call ahead at 715-415-0585 and listen to the daily recording on picking conditions.
