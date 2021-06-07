ROCKFORD—The Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force has completed its investigation into the April 10 officer-involved shooting involving the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.
Faustin Guetigo was fatally wounded in the shooting on Bellwort Drive following a report of a domestic violence incident at a home in the area.
The task force has submitted the results of its investigations to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. It’s now up to State’s Attorney J Hanley to review the investigative file to determine if charges should be brought against the officer involved.
In addition, the task force completed the investigation into the April 11, 2021 officer involved shooting involving an officer from the Rockford Police Department. The incident occurred on Illinois Avenue when a Rockford Police Department Officer shot and wounded Jose J. Gonzalez Jr.
Hanley could complete his review of the cased by the end of the month, a news release from his office said.