BELOIT—Kari Bell’s service to the military has come full circle. After serving as a culinary specialist in the U.S. Navy in the 1990s, she went on to become a therapist and currently is serving as a resilience counselor aboard the USS Harry S. Truman and is affectionately known by her charges as the “Talk Boss.”
“It’s a good opportunity to speak to sailors going through the same thing I did at that age. I wish my 19-year-old self knew my 46-year-old self,” Bell said.
Bell has a lot of experiences to share aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. She started out her military career with one of the toughest jobs—culinary specialist—as she lived on the bottom of the boat. When she first went in the Navy in 1993, she said women were allowed to be on supply or hospital ships, but were prohibited from being in combat. Her first post was a supply ship, the USS Cape Cod. By the mid-1990s women were finally allowed in combat and her second ship was a destroyer, the USS Oldendorf.
Due to a reduction in forces at the time, Bell explained how people had little opportunity to advance. She took the opportunity to attend college. Today she is a licensed therapist and owner of Beloit Psychotherapy. She’s worked with veterans, those with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and is a VetsRoll volunteer.
Despite her successful career, Bell always felt a little disappointed she didn’t make rank in the military. Little did she know her humble stature is what would cause her to connect so well with the 18 to 25-year-old sailors starting their journey today.
As Bell began to hear about the rates of suicide increasing among those in the military in the past few years, she felt called to use her skills to help.
“It was an opportunity to go back and serve my country,” she said.
She explained the military is embedding therapists in command. The earlier PTSD and mental health issues are dealt with, the less likely it is that personnel will have later issues. It’s a wonderful resource Bell wishes would have been available in her younger years.
Bell said her experience in the U.S. Navy prepared her for the role as a therapist aboard a military ship. She must endure a life similar to the sailors, with little sleep, lots of noise and plenty of nearby roommates.
“You have to know how to be a sailor. If sailors aren’t sleeping, you don’t sleep either,” she said. “Every stressor the sailor goes through, you go through it with them.”
While in training sailors struggle when working long hours with shipmates living in close proximity. In port the sailors must readjust to family life. Bell tries to let the sailors know it’s normal and OK to be stressed out, but the mission comes before emotions.
“Being away from family comes with big emotions, we train through all of it,” she said. “We are getting them ready for warfare, beyond resiliency into warriorhood. It’s normal to be stressed out. We do extraordinary things.”
Bell explained there can sometimes be a thin line between fear and excitement they must learn to recognize.
Social life can also be a challenge, working in immense stress with so many people nearby.
“It’s not normal going to work 18 hours a day and live 18 inches away from your coworker or go days on end without seeing the sun,” Bell said.
Bell instructs the sailors in body regulation and how they can control their reactions to events. By learning mindfulness they can get out of the habit of getting depressed thinking about the past or creating anxiety by imagining negative aspects of the future.
“Thoughts and feelings are invaluable, but are they getting in the way of performance? Is what they are thinking and feeling interfering with performance? We work on how to get them functional, back in the game and to use their adversity to make them stronger,” she said.
Bell explained some of the sailors have already dealt with stress and trauma in their lives such as family problems or poverty. Part of her job as a therapist is to coach them in using the resilience they have already developed and to build upon it.
The sailors seeing how Bell went from a low ranking sailor to having a successful life often encourages them, letting them know there is hope for their future if they make the right choices. It also gives Bell perspective on the value of a humble rank and she’s realized how it has helped her to inspire the future generation of the military.
“It’s a hero story for them. I felt like I was a failure, and it’s become my biggest success,” Bell said.
Bell also draws upon the inspiring stories of the veterans she has met through the VetsRoll program. VetsRoll is an all-expense trip to Washington, D.C. for Veterans and Rosie-the-Riveters so they can see the war veterans memorials. She often relays the stories of those who served in Pearl Harbor or Iwo Jima to let sailors see the possibilities for themselves.
“They can learn anything they want to become,” she said. “We unpack where they came from and let them ‘clean slate’ it. We talk about how to use stressors and pressure aboard the ship to create something brave and brilliant.”
What has made Bell successful on the ship is what can also make sailors do well. She said she can read people quickly and make fast relationships, something key to communal living.
“It’s knowing the right people and making sure they know you,” she said.
Bell is also working an live interactive talk show for the crew covering sea stories of service members who have been successful in overcoming adversity. The show is aptly titled: “Resilient-Sea with Talk Boss and CMC (command master chef).”
Bell said she always enjoys encouraging those who serve.
“Their service is extraordinary and this is why people will salute them the rest of their lives,” Bell said.
Although the sailors have learned a lot from her, Bell said she’s learned as much from them.
“It’s been a great way to grow as a clinician. I’m the lucky one,” she said.
Bell notes people are welcome to drop off letters and cards at the Beloit Psychotherapy, 136 W. Grand Ave., Unit 250, for the upcoming holidays to be disbursed to sailors.