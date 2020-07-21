ROCKTON—The Talcott Free Library, 101 E. Main St., invites everyone to its online groundbreaking set for 10 a.m. on Aug. 6.
While a small group will gather wearing masks and employing social distancing on site, most are encouraged to participate virtually to keep the event celebratory yet safe. Those who want to watch can view it on the Talcott Free Library Facebook page.
The groundbreaking signals the beginning of an expansion and modernization plan for the library. Voters approve a referendum in 2019 to help finance the project.
The project will build out the library to 11,797 square-feet from 10,242 square-feet. The renovation plan will add multiple quiet study rooms; a larger programming space; more accessible restrooms and new spaces for teens. Infrastructure improvements including a fire prevention sprinkler system along with updates to flooring, ceilings and light fixtures as well as additional outlets to meet technology needs will be part of the plan
“The total project is $2 million, and it should be finished by summer 2021,” said Library Director Megan Gove.
The general contractor for the project is Larson & Larson Builders Inc. of Loves Park.
Gove said the project has been in the works since William Keefer left the library $500,000 in his will in 2008.
He left it specifically toward building expansion for the library.
At the Aug. 6 event, Keefer’s wife, Gayle, will be in attendance as well as board members.
Repair work is being made to the original exterior structure at the corner of Main Street and Blackhawk Boulevard. The library will remain open during construction, with some closures if necessary.
Talcott Free Library offers more than 300 programs annually with more than 2,500 attendees. There are almost 3,500 card holders and more than 40,000 visitors a year. It has 100,000 items available physically or electronically, plus free computer access and WiFi. For more information visit https://www.talcottfreelibrary.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.