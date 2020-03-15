ROCKTON—The Talcott Free Library could see construction start this summer on its expansion to modernize the space that’s served Rockton since 1899.
In April of 2019, residents approved a referendum that increased property taxes by $32 annually on property valued at $150,000.
In February, the library received a total of six bids for the project that was budgeted at $2 million. The renovation and expansion plan came back under budget—around $1.5 million—that will build out the library to 11,797 square-feet from 10,242 square-feet, according to Library Director Megan Gove.
“We’re really excited to be moving forward with the project,” Gove said.
The renovation plan will add multiple quiet study rooms; a larger programming space; more accessible restrooms and new spaces for teens. In the last three years, the library’s young adult collection items have circulated over 15,000 times.
Infrastructure improvements including a fire prevention sprinkler system along with updates to flooring, ceilings and light fixtures.
More outlets will be added to accommodate tech needs of the library.
Those seeing work on the outside of the building this summer shouldn’t be concerned since repair work is the only renovations being made to the original exterior structure at the corner of Main Street and Blackhawk Boulevard.
The library will remain open during construction, with anticipated rolling closures as renovations require it, Gove said.
“We’re trying to stay open as much as possible,” Gove said. “We will give the community ample notice.”
Construction is expected to start in August and be completed in June of 2021.
“We know it’s going to be tough on staff,” Gove said. “We’re really looking forward to all the new things we will be able to offer the community.”
