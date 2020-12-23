With the Christmas holiday right around the corner, local business owners selling sugary treats say they are grateful for the community’s support as sales numbers are looking sweet.
“We’re kicking it for December—we’re doing well,” said Jodi May, owner of Sugar Britches in downtown Rockton.
Among the hottest selling items this holiday season are the hot chocolate bombs and “Britches Best Boxes,” a three-tier box set of chocolate samples.
“Generally, we’ve just gotten a lot of support from the community. We’ve had a fantastic Christmas and were just trying to keep up,” May said, adding her staff feels very lucky.
Hot chocolate bombs are tempered chocolate with marshmallow inside, prepared so families can simply open the package, place it into a mug and fill it with warm milk to create an instant rich and soothing beverage for all ages.
“It’s the phenomenon of the year for sure,” May said.
Sugar Britches has sold hundreds of hot cocoa bombs, May said, and there is still time for last minute holiday sales on Christmas Eve. The business is open until 6 p.m.
May said her store has been fully staffed and busier than ever. The business has benefited from promotional support from the village.
Alcoholic truffles are also selling out fast, along with stocking stuffers.
“There’s really something for everybody,” May said.
Kim Rickels, owner of Kim’s Kreations in Beloit, said her business also has seen better-than-expected growth.
“The last week has been absolutely insane,” Rickels said, adding she had already sold around 1,200 cocoa bombs as of Wednesday and expected to sell upwards of 1,500 by the end of the day on Christmas Eve.
As a small business owner, Rickels said she is grateful for the community’s support of local shops.
“It’s really amazing,” Rickels said. “It’s an overwhelming gift for me and my family.”
Rickels specializes in various areas, such as fudge, wedding cakes and chocolate strawberries.
The cocoa bombs were an unexpected fad that caught on, Rickels said, so she ordered molds online with great anticipation.
Rickels said she works closely with Nikkie Chadwick, owner of Walnut Creek Apparel & Gifts in Beloit, in a mutually beneficial business arrangement. She said she is grateful they are able to help each other out.
When Rickels is not busy at her full-time job, she is spending time on her business.
“Any minute I get, I’m making cocoa bombs,” Rickels said.
For more information, go to the Kim’s Kreations page on Facebook.