TOWN OF BELOIT – Authorities in the Town of Beloit are investigating a possible arson fire reported Sunday, according to the Town of Beloit Police Department.
Police and fire crews responded at around 11:24 p.m. to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Probation and Parole office, 2920 Prairie Ave., and found a 3-foot area burning on the exterior of the building and an additional fire burning inside the building, the police department said.
There was minimal property damage to the interio, but the blaze was suspicious in nature.
Beloit police and fire, along with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Janesville Fire Department assisted in the incident response.
