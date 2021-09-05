BELOIT — A death on Portland Avenue is currently being investigated by Beloit police as a suspicious incident following a report of a subject down in the area earlier Sunday morning.
Rock County emergency dispatch confirmed officers responded at around 7:53 a.m. to the 300 block of Portland Avenue in response to a person who was unresponsive.
Few details are currently known about the incident and it’s unclear the nature of the person’s death at this time.
Police have asked the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.