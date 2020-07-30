JANESVILLE - A Beloit man who is a suspect in a shooting that left four people injured at a Town of Rock strip club, turned himself in at the Rock County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.
Jaquczeas "Jaq" Antione-Amure Wiggins, 23, turned himself in at 12:38 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff's office. He faces charges of attempted first degree homicide, four counts of first degree reckless injury - party to the crime, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety - party to the crime.
He, along with Damont Deandre Green, 27, also of Beloit, were identified as suspects in a June 20 shooting incident at the Blu Astor Cabaret, 6530 U.S. 51, south of Janesville. Green turned himself in to law enforcement on July 7. Four people were injured in the incident.
Wiggins is scheduled to appear in Rock County Circuit Court today.