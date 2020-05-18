ROCKFORD - A Freeport man has been identified as the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man and fired on police at a Rockford motel before turning the gun on himself on Sunday.
Antonio Wilson, 35, reportedly killed himself following a six-hour stand-off with police at the Super 8 motel, 7646 Colosseum Drive, Rockford.
Police were called to the motel for a shots fired report at about 12:40 a.m. A 19-year-old Rockford man was shot and killed in the motel. A 46-year-old Rockford woman and a 34-year-old Freeport woman were wounded and were in critical condition, according to a news release from Rockford police.
