ROCKFORD - A suspect in a Green Bay shooting death was arrested Sunday in Rockford, according to a Rockford Police Department news release.
Waylon Wayman, 28, of Lac du Flambeau, Wisconsin, is a suspect in the April 1 shooting death of a man in Green Bay.
Rockford police were notified Wayman may be in the Rockford area. At about 4:10 p.m., police took Wayman into custody in the 900 block of 11th Street.
Green Bay police have been notified that Wayman is in custody in Rockford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.