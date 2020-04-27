ROCKFORD - A suspect in a Green Bay shooting death was arrested Sunday in Rockford, according to a  Rockford Police Department news release.

Waylon Wayman, 28, of Lac du Flambeau, Wisconsin, is a suspect in the April 1 shooting death of a man in Green Bay.

Rockford police were notified Wayman may be in the Rockford area. At about 4:10 p.m., police took Wayman into custody in the 900 block of 11th Street.

Green Bay police have been notified that Wayman is in custody in Rockford.

Tags