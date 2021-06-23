JANESVILLE—A Beloit man charged with shooting and wounding a man in Beloit on May 16, 2019 has pleaded guilty in the case and is currently being monitored on active community supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, according to Rock County Circuit Court and Wisconsin Department of Justice records.
Isaiah K. Evans, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for shooting Denzen Jones, 37, of Beloit, in the 1200 block of Keeler Avenue. As part of a plea agreement with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office, three additional reckless endangering safety counts were dismissed, along with a possession of a firearm by a felon charge, court records show.
Rock County Judge John Wood sentenced Evans to one year in the Rock County Jail with 353 days of sentence credit, court records show. Evans is currently on “active community supervision” at a location on South Prairie Avenue in Beloit until Nov. 6, 2024, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
In other pending cases against him, Evans had a sentence withheld for an additional nine months in the jail and two years of probation after pleading guilty to obstruction stemming from a Feb. 13, 2019 incident. Additionally, Evans pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and theft of movable property less than $2,500 and the withheld sentence included two years of probation from a May 7, 2019 incident, court records show.
The criminal complaint filed against Evans indicate he shot Jones “over a girl.”
During the investigation of the shooting, police viewed security camera footage from one of the homes that allegedly shows Jones removing a firearm from his waistband and pointing it towards the intersection of Keeler and Dewey while it appeared that multiple shots were being fired in Jones’ direction, court records said.
Jones was not charged in the shooting.
Evans was arrested in the Wausau area following an investigation by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Sept. 15, 2020. Prior to his arrest, Evans was able to elude capture from authorities for months.