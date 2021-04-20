BELOIT – Beloit police are searching for a suspect they say fled a traffic stop on Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Emerson Street.
Officers attempted to stop a silver Chrysler 300 at around 3:52 p.m. due to the driver having “several felony warrants,” command staff said. During the pursuit, officers deployed stop sticks in an effort to slow down the vehicle.
The driver fled from police at a high rate of speed and was pursued by officers for “several miles before losing sight of the vehicle,” police said.
The vehicle was later located in the 2000 block of Sun Valley Drive and was subsequently impounded.
The suspect, who has not been identified, remains at-large.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.