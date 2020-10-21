JANESVILLE – A Belvidere, Illinois man has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child relating to an incident reported on Oct. 18 in the Town of Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Joel A. Perez, 19, who formerly is from Beloit, allegedly approached a 15-year-old girl who was attempting to get back into the home in the 1900 block of South Mound Avenue when he pushed her to the ground and attempted to force himself on her, the complaint states.
He then picked the girl up and took her to a garage on the property where he assaulted her, the complaint said.
Rock County court records indicate Perez was held at the Rock County Jail on a $500 cash bond with his next court appearance on Friday for an adjourned initial appearance.