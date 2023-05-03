Susie Gaffey The Wheel
Buy Now

Susie Gaffey stands behind the bar at The Wheel tavern in South Beloit, ready to greet customers. Gaffey will be retiring as the owner of the bar in June.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

SOUTH BELOIT — A wooden sign hangs above the door at the Wheel tavern in South Beloit which reads “South Beloit Country Club: Come in and You’re a Member.”

The sign reflects the welcoming and humorous atmosphere of the bar at 529 Blackhawk Blvd., and its owner, Susie Gaffey. However, Gaffey soon will be retiring as owner of the Wheel, but she is taking a lot of fond memories with her.