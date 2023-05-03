SOUTH BELOIT — A wooden sign hangs above the door at the Wheel tavern in South Beloit which reads “South Beloit Country Club: Come in and You’re a Member.”
The sign reflects the welcoming and humorous atmosphere of the bar at 529 Blackhawk Blvd., and its owner, Susie Gaffey. However, Gaffey soon will be retiring as owner of the Wheel, but she is taking a lot of fond memories with her.
Gaffey has owned the Wheel for 23 years and she worked as a bartender for the tavern for 10 years before that.
Barb and Tom DiGiovanni owned the bar when Gaffey walked in one day.
“I had blonde hair and a purple streak in it, because I was a Vikings fan,” she recalled. “I told a joke and they said ‘we want you to work here.’”
She started out working two nights a week, which grew into six nights a week. At the time, she also had a fashion boutique at Parkway Hair Fashions in Beloit, which was owned by her sister, Kathy Hammerand.
“I would work (at the bar) at night and go sell clothes during the day,” Gaffey recalled.
Through the years, Gaffey gained a lot of friends and a lot of memories.
“I met my husband here,” she recalled.
She and her husband, Tom Gaffey, have been married for 30 years. Now, she believes it is time to spend more time with her family.
“I’m 69 and it’s time to live life with my husband and relax,” she said.
A retirement party for Gaffey is planned for June 3 at The Wheel. Music, food and plenty of friends will be part of the celebration.
The Wheel is being sold to Jeff Rudd. Once he takes ownership, the bar will be closed for renovations for about a month or so, Gaffey said. Gaffey still will work at the bar three days a week.
Gaffey said she has been fortunate to have had some long-time employees through the years. Angela Tibbets has worked with Gaffey for 24 years and Candy Neu, who is the manager, has been at the Wheel for 21 years.
“They are very loyal,” she said. “I would never be able to have this great bar without my family, friends and my customers.”
Her sons, James and Brian Hosey, have been a great help through the years. James or “Jimmy,” still works at the bar each Sunday. Brian now lives in South Carolina. Also, Gaffey has 10 grandchildren who help her. One grandson keeps up the posts on the Wheel Facebook page, and her granddaughters help decorate the bar for every holiday.
Through the years, the Wheel has seen many changes. At first, the front part of the building housed a cigarette store. That area now has pool tables and video gambling machines. The back part of the bar used to be a storage area. Gaffey had a wall removed and now the back area is a dance floor.
The Wheel also has been the site for several benefits for local charities. She said she is planning a cancer benefit in two weeks. Also, each Memorial Day, the Wheel hosts a “Breakfast Before The Parade.” Funds raised from the breakfast event has gone to local youth sports teams, youth computer classes and more.
“If somebody came to me and asked, and I though it was a good idea, we did it,” she said of fundraising proposals.
One very special memory she has is how her customers came to her aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the beginning of the pandemic, large public gatherings were restricted and bars and restaurants had to close for a time. Gaffey’s customers decided to help her by hosting a drive-through meat raffle which helped her with her expenses during the time the bar was closed.
Gaffey gets a little emotional when she thinks about giving up the bar. But, she feels blessed for the friends she has made over the years.