BELOIT — A Beloit family was made whole again on Sunday following the surprise reunion with their daughter who had been serving in the U.S. Air Force at a base in the United Arab Emirates since October.
U.S. airwoman first class Jessica Wildes was reunited with her parents in a surprise moment that took place on Sunday at the Family Worship Center, 1021 Cranston Road.
“It’s exciting,” Jessica said. “This church is mine and my parents’ home away from home. It’s nice to do it around people they love.”
The surprise plan was devised by Jessica’s sister, Jordyn Wildes.
“I told them that I wanted to surprise my parents and I wanted to do it at church,” Jessica said. “They were all excited. I was supposed to be here in April, but that didn’t happen.”
Jessica had returned stateside, but was stationed in Oklahoma before making her way back to the Stateline Area, noting that she had to go through COVID-19 quarantine as a precaution.
“I love being home,” Jessica said. “I’ve been here since Friday, so it was tough not to say anything.”
Mother Sheri Wildes said there was even a fake back story to mislead them.
“She told us she was going camping in Oklahoma and didn’t have any service,” Sheri said.
Jessica’s father Darrell Wildes said seeing his daughter was like a “weight being lifted off my shoulders.”
“It’s huge because she left back in October and we do video calls, but it doesn’t do it justice,” Darrell said. “At one point we had a phone call in the middle of the night basically saying, ‘goodbye.’ That tore us up and so we’ve been waiting to hear that she was back. It’s one thing to have her in Oklahoma, but another to see her here.”
