BELOIT—SURJ-Beloit: Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) wants to be an agent for change in addressing racism in the area.
The group invites people to consider joining SURJ-Beloit. Links to the Zoom meetings are on Facebook and a Slack channel. Anyone who needs help connecting can email meganamiller42@gmail.com.
“It’s primarily a group for white people to learn to be anti-racist and address racism with other white people. We do this in partnership with people of color and communities of color,” said organizer Megan Miller. “It’s for white people as we want to help shoulder the burden and burnout with having to deal with racism on a daily basis.”
In early June, SURJ had two rallies against racism following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. It’s also held an intersectional event for the LGBTQ community and most recently held the “Justica Para Vanessa” event to demand justice for slain soldier Vanessa Guillén. It also promotes Michael Bell’s justice prayer events and Ashley Staver’s Speak Out in Unity events, where people of color discuss their experiences with racism.
“If someone comes and says there is an issue and it’s valid, SURJ is there to help. We will throw something together. We want to be a platform to elevate voices,” Miller said.
Miller said SURJ focuses efforts and energy into uplifting voices of color. The core group consists of about a dozen people.
“You don’t have to be marching every day, but we all can do more to make sure our community is safe,” said community activist Yusuf Adama.
“The best way to learn to be anti-racist is to get to know people different from you, empathize and learn,” Miller said.
The regular group meetings are to discuss books on racism, to talk and to self-examine.
The group has broken into a subcommittee, or activist team, to focus on more tangible results.
“We are looking at the systems in Beloit that have upheld racial oppression and trying to figure out actual solutions through legislation,” Adama said. “We are trying to address the framework that creates oppression.”
According to SURJ’s activist platform document, its demands the Beloit Police: denounce racism, decriminalize marijuana, have an open forum, collaborate with the community and have police accountability legislation. It also calls on the city of Beloit to provide expanded public transportation, have more affordable housing, offer gender neutral bathrooms among other action items.
SURJ has plans listed for the school district to: examine and plan to remove school resource officers; reduce class sizes; have more equity training; abolish the dress code; have an equity audit; offer gender neutral bathrooms; bring the Grow Your Own Multicultural Teacher Scholarship back; and have a behavior intervention system designed to keep kids in school and prevent expulsion among other plans.
Currently, Miller said the activist team is creating a survey for businesses and non-profits with input from the Beloit NAACP, Yellow Brick Road and Latino Service Providers.
Eventually the data will be used to compile the accountability tool, or a list of actions for businesses and nonprofits to commit to.
“We are hoping to have a final product in a week or two that we can send off to businesses. Before September we should have an initial code which will give consumers power to hold businesses accountable,” Miller said. “We want to be able to check these businesses, and see how they’ve adjusted, adopted and implemented the plans.”
The activist team also plans to publish a director of ‘woke’ businesses and is discussing getting a seat on the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation.
SURJ is also going to suggest changes the city and school district can implement.
Adama said he would like to see an increase in minority teachers in the School District of Beloit and to take a new look at the school district’s code of conduct. He also hopes to see more public transportation after dark in the city to help working people and to increase business opportunities for African Americans in Beloit.
Adama said SURJ not only promotes racial justice but focuses on LBGTQ rights.
“We would hope that this movement goes on into addressing all social injustice,” Adama said. “We hope we can tackle all standing forms of oppression.”
