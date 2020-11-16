BELOIT — A proposed orthopedic surgery center in the Gateway Business Park will go before the Beloit Plan Commission this week while opposition to the plan has surfaced.
The Beloit Plan Commission will meet Wednesday and host a public hearing regarding the OrthoIllinois plan to build a 25,605-square-foot surgery center with ambulatory service and lodging suites at 1350 Gateway Blvd. on a 5.69-acre property currently owned by Hendricks Commercial Properties. The company is requesting a conditional use permit to allow an office use in the Gateway that is zoned as a general manufacturing district.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, planning documents show that up to 30 outpatient surgeries are expected weekly, with the facility to host only 10 overnight patients per week. The facility would include four operating rooms, 12 patient recovery rooms, a post-anesthesia care unit, sterile processing department and various support spaces. If approved, construction could start in January and be completed by August of 2021.
The opposition centers on the surgery center’s plan to offer overnight stays related to zoning and branches out to the perceived ability of the for-profit company to “cherry-pick” patients rather than accepting all patients, regardless of health insurance status compared to Beloit Health System that is a nonprofit entity.
The Beloit Planning and Building Services Division is recommending the commission approve the conditional use permit after meeting all ordinance requirements in place by the City of Beloit. In the recommendation, planning staff write that the proposed use would enhance the Gateway area and tracks with the area’s continued commercial and residential growth.
“…the addition of this business to the community will diversify the economy within the developing business park,” the recommendation reads.
OrthoIllinois currently has a surgery center located in Rockford and has clinics in Algonquin, Elgin and McHenry and rehabilitation facilities in Algonquin, Belvidere, Crystal Lake, Elgin, Machesney Park, McHenry and Rockton.
The commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. Members of the media or the public may participate in the open session portion of this agenda by calling 1 (224) 501-3412, access code 344-581-917. All participants’ phones will be muted.
Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited. Public comments may be submitted to planning@beloitwi.gov by noon on Wednesday.