WASHINGTON, D.C. - Voters will not see any changes when they go to cast their ballots on April 5 due to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Wisconsin legislative maps. However, that is not so clear for the Primary Election set for Aug. 9.
On Wednesday, The U.S. Supreme Court rejected legislative maps put forward by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. That caused some voters to wonder if that changes where they will be voting and who they will be voting for.
"This recent news in no way changes how the public will vote for the April 5 election," explained Lisa Tollefson, Rock County Clerk.
There has been critics to this news including the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and governmental employees.
“SCOTUS has made an irresponsible decision to throw out the legislative maps chosen by our state supreme court just mere weeks before candidates begin circulating nomination papers," said Debra Cronmiller, The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin’s executive director.
"On a municipal level, as far as the Fall election, everything is on hold at the moment, until new plans are approved" Tollefson explained.
"We will continue to work with the county to get a clear message to the public and community members," explained Marcy Granger Beloit City Clerk-Treasurer.
The majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices sent the case back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, saying it is “free to take additional evidence if it prefers to reconsider the Governor’s maps rather than choose from among the other submissions.”
The Wisconsin Supreme Court did not consider "race-neutral alternative that did not add a seventh majority-black district would deny black voters equal political opportunity," justices said.
It is unknown at this time how the Wisconsin Supreme Court will respond to the rejection of their original plans.
April 15 was the original date for circulating nomination papers. With the new decision by the supreme court it is unknown if there will be any impact on the fall election.
Non-partisan nomination papers are used to gather signatures and gain support for potential candidates in the upcoming Aug. 8 election.
"We will have to wait on the Supreme Court's decision before we can move forward," Tollefson explained.
This decision has caused more political polarization, in particular on social media.
"Wisconsin needs non-partisan redistricting to truly allow us to be a representative democracy," Senator Melissa Agard published via Twitter.